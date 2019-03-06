Impairment Suspected in Fatal Head-On Crash

Palmetto – Shortly before 4:30 am on March 4, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on US 71 near Nursery Home Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash took the life of 19-year-old Hunter Bordelon of Plaucheville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 60-year-old Larry Browder of Alexandria was traveling northbound on US Hwy 71 in a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta. At the same time, Bordelon was traveling southbound on US Hwy 71 in a 2016 Honda Civic. For reasons still under investigation, Browder crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Jetta striking the Civic head-on.

Troopers discovered Bordelon was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. Browder was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries. He was transported from the scene to Lafayette General Medical Center. Impairment by narcotics is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Browder. A Drug Recognition Evaluation was conducted and a toxicology sample was taken from him to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis. Charges are pending at this time as this crash remains under investigation.