Impairment Suspected in Fatal Crash

Impairment is suspected in a crash that happened Saturday night that killed a man from Port Barre and injured two other adults.

44 year old William Gaspard, of Port Barre, was southbound on LA highway 1 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided head on with a northbound pickup truck driven by 43 year old Celeste Rogers of Lettsworth.

Gaspard was not wearing a seatbelt and is suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.

He was transported to a hospital in Avoyelles parish where he was pronounced dead.

Rogers and her only passenger, 43 year old Tiffany Dupont, were both wearing seatbelts and were transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center and received moderate injuries.

Routine toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.