Impaired Driving Possible Cause of Deadly Weekend Crash

State police believe impaired driving was a factor in a deadly crash Sunday.

22-year old Nicholas Stroud of Ball died in the crash in Avoyelles parish. Troopers say there was a head-on collision, when a pick-up crossed the centerline and crashed into Stroud’s car. He was killed in the collision, despite wearing a seatbelt. Troopers say they believe the other driver was impaired.

It happened on Highway 107 north of Marksville.

KLAX ABC 31 News 3/14/17