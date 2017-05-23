Impaired Alexandria Man Found with Drugs and Gun

Press Release – On May 19, around 12:45 am, an APD officer was in the 2000 block of North Mall Drive and found a man apparently asleep inside a white Ford vehicle, with his hand next to a handgun. This man had been seen a few minutes earlier inside a nearby store, stumbling and apparently intoxicated. Other officers arrived to assist, and they were able to remove both the man and the gun from the vehicle safely.

Officers observed slurred speech and disorientation that continued for several minutes, indicating intoxication. The man was taken into custody for Disturbing the Peace by Public Intoxication. During the arrest, the officers found a baby bottle containing numerous pills, suspected to be hydrocodone and alprazolam. The man, identified as Kendall Allen, 20, of Alexandria, was also charged with Possession of CDS II, Possession of CDS IV, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with Drugs. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.