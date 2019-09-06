Friday, September 6, 2019
Illnesses linked to vaping on the rise in Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health says that 9 cases of pulmonary illness related to vaping have been reported in the state.

Nationwide, 215 possible cases of severe side effects linked to vaping have been reported in 25 states, with one death reported.

Dr. David Holcombe, Regional Administrator and Medical Director for Region 6 of the Louisiana Department of Health, speaks about illnesses related to vaping and what these side effects can lead to.

