Illegal Tattoo Parlor in Prospect Community

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received information about an illegal tattoo parlor in the Prospect community. When deputies served a search warrant they discovered more than a tattoo parlor.

Alvey Lowery, 33 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Unlawfully Operating a Body Art Facility, Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Samantha Paul, 34 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of a Firearm with C.D.S., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.