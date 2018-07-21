Local Headlines Top Stories 

Illegal Tattoo Parlor in Prospect Community

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received information about an illegal tattoo parlor in the Prospect community.  When deputies served a search warrant they discovered more than a tattoo parlor.

Alvey Lowery, 33 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Unlawfully Operating a Body Art Facility, Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Samantha Paul, 34 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of a Firearm with C.D.S., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

 

 

You May Also Like

Naked Female is arrested after Running From Officers

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Naked Female is arrested after Running From Officers

Food Bank Holds Hunger Action Month

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Food Bank Holds Hunger Action Month

Road Closures in Effect for NSU Game

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Road Closures in Effect for NSU Game

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *