Illegal Alien from Mexico Arrested in St. Mary Parish Sentenced to 21 years for Drugs & Firearms Charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Raymundo Pizano-Montes, 38, of Mexico, was sentenced yesterday to 21 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell for distributing LSD in St. Mary Parish and possessing firearms.

A St. Mary Parish deputy pulled over a Mazda SUV in which Pizano-Montes was an occupant on November 18, 2016 for a traffic violation. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found $14,582 in cash, 319 dosage units of LSD, 82 Xanax pills, marijuana paraphernalia, a scale, and 12 firearms. Six of the 12 firearms — including an AR-15 assault rifle — were reported stolen. Pizano-Montes stated to officers that anything found in the vehicle was his property, and he buys and sells firearms, marijuana, LSD and Xanax. He was deported in 2010 after having been convicted in California for second degree battery and re-entered the United States illegally.

Homeland Security Investigations, ATF and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Ayo prosecuted the case.