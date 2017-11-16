Illegal Alien and Three Other Men Arrested for Child Exploitation

Press Release – BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested four men, including an illegal immigrant living in Acadiana, on nearly 250 counts of possessing child pornography.

“Keeping Louisiana children safe is a top priority for my office, and we will continue doing all we can to stop child predators,” said General Landry. “Internet crimes against children continuously inflict damage; every time one of these videos or images is viewed, the child is re-victimized.”

“These arrests, especially the one of an illegal alien for exploiting children, should be a wake-up call to our lawmakers,” continued General Landry “It is crucial for the State Legislature and Governor to enact laws that protect the innocence of our children and root out illegal immigration.”

Carey Sollay, 40 of Lafayette, was arrested on 150 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images and/or Videos of Children (under the age of 13). He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s (LBI) Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Louisiana State Police (LSP), the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office, the Iberia Sheriff’s Office, and the Eunice Police Department.

Nikita Hebert, 24 of Eunice, was arrested on 50 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images and/or Videos of Children (under the age of 13) and 20 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images and/or Videos of Children (over 13, but still minor). He was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Prison following a joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, HSI, LSP, the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office, the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office, and the Eunice Police Department.

Ceketric Roberts, 38 of Shreveport, was arrested on 15 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images and/or Videos of Children (under the age of 13). He was arrested and booked into the Caddo Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, HSI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bossier City Marshals Office, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Shreveport Police Department.

Paul Bojorquez, 35 illegally living in Abbeville, was arrested on five counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images and/or Videos of Children (under the age of 13). He was arrested and booked into the Vermillion Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, HSI, the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.