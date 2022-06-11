Ignite the Mic Hosts Poetry and Fashion Rip the Runway Event

Ignite the Mic is hosting the Poetry and Fashion Rip the Runway Event.

It is a platform where artists can share their talents with the community.

Nina Voorhies performs poetry under the stage name: The Next Right Thing.

She started performing at ignite the mic three years ago to express herself.

She feels poetry creates a special connection between her and the audience.

Sherry Gentle started Ignite the Mic in 2019 as a safe space for artists.

She feels the arts can transcend all racial barriers.

Her goal is to bring people together in harmony.

Matthew Rachal has been an avid supporter of Ignite the Mic.

He encourages people to try poetry for themselves.

Poetry is an art form everyone can learn and grow from.

Ignite the Mic is a great way to support the arts and meet new people.

The Ignite the Mic event will start on Sunday, June 12 at 6:30 pm at the Alexandria Museum of Art. Tickets can be found on Eventbrite.