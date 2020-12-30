Wednesday, December 30, 2020
If you are celebrating New Years Eve away from your home or will be traveling at all, here are some ideas to keep you safe.

  • Plan your travel options ahead of time, arranging for a designated driver, a hotel stay, shuttle/limo service, public transportation and extra “Plan B” options before your night out.
  • Consider local Sober Ride programs and have their information handy for yourself or friends.
  • SoberRides.org provides a desktop and mobile site with options for how to get home safely.
  • Use public transportation or cabs both to and from your destination so you can avoid leaving your car in a strange place overnight.
  • If you must leave your car, park in a populated, well-lit area. Roll up windows, lock all doors and ensure all valuables are left at home or secured out of sight.
  • Bring only what you need with you – including identification, money and one credit card. Leave any department store cards or unneeded valuables at home.

