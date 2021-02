There are over 100,000 customers without power across Louisiana this morning. Back to back significant winter storms are the culprit behind these outages. The cold is going to make restoring the power difficult. Icy roads will stick around for a couple of days as temperatures will be slow to warm. Black ice will become a major concern Friday and Saturday morning as a melting a refreezing process begins. Fortunately, we will be back in the 60s by next week.