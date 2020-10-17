“I Voted” stickers not going to be handed out this election

BATON ROUGE, La. — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is announcing a digital, downloadable

sticker for the upcoming November 3 and December 5 elections. In response to the COVID-19

pandemic, polling locations will not distribute physical “I Voted” stickers to help protect the health

and safety of our election workers and voters.

Voters may access the digital sticker by visiting sos.la.gov/IVotedSticker. After downloading the

sticker, it can be displayed on social media or used as a digital background for electronic devices.

Voters are also encouraged to share their pictures using the #GeauxVoteLouisiana hashtag.

“Knowing the excitement voters have for “I Voted” stickers, we wanted to make sure there was a

way for voters to express their pride in voting,” Secretary Ardoin said. “So in the midst of a

pandemic, we introduce the Louisiana version of an electronic “I Voted” sticker.”

Early voting for the Presidential General/Open Congressional Primary begins today, Oct. 16

through Tuesday, Oct. 27 (excluding Sundays) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday,

November 3 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about elections and voting, contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or

elections@sos.la.gov.

–