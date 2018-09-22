I-49 Road Closure Near St. Landry Parish
Road or Lane Status
Friday, September 21, 2018 3:43 PM
Press Release – The I-49 northbound exit ramp (Exit 19B) to US 190 west will be closed on Sunday, September 30, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., weather permitting.
This closure is necessary to allow crews to make repairs to the I-49 bridge barrier rail overhead.
The detour route will include I-49 northbound to US 167 (Exit 23) to I-49 southbound to US 190 west.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.