Hwy. 28 West Water Main Leak Repairs Planned For Monday, November 13, 2023 Beginning at 7:00 PM

Alexandria, La. (November 12, 2023) — Late Friday evening, Alexandria Utility System Water Department

personnel discovered a significant leak in the 16” water main serving homes and businesses on the south side

of LA Hwy. 28 West. After significant discussion, it was determined the leak could not be safely repaired

without temporarily interrupting water service to homes and businesses in the vicinity. Beginning at 7:00 PM,

Monday, November 13, 2023 the 16” main along Hwy. 28 West between John Eskew Drive and McKeithen

Drive will temporarily be taken out of service so permanent repairs can be made; repairs are expected to be

completed within 5 to 6 hours. Once repairs are complete and service is restored, the affected homes and

businesses will be under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.

AUS personnel spent several hours Saturday morning personally notifying homes and businesses likely to be

affected by planned interruption in service. If you expect to frequent a business Monday evening which is

located in the affected area, please be aware their normal hours of operation may be impacted.

We appreciate our customers’ patience while the AUS makes these necessary repairs as quickly and safely as

possible.