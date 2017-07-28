Husband Arrested in Domestic Violence Incident

Press Release – What was first reported as a possible home invasion in the Deville area has turned into an incident of domestic violence.

On July 26th, 2017, deputies received a 911 call of a stabbing at 20 M. Ryder Rd. in Deville. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with a female victim who stated she was stabbed in the side of the neck while asleep in her bed. Detectives from the Deville and Kolin Sub-Station along with Crime Scene Detectives responded to the scene to being their investigation.

During this investigation, it was alleged that someone had broken into the residence at which time the victim was stabbed in the side of the neck by the unknown assailant. Detectives continued their investigation and discovered the evidence collected did not support the initial allegations. Due to the lack of any evidence that some unknown assailant entered the home and committed this crime, detectives identified the victim’s husband was identified as a possible suspect.

As the investigation continued, detectives were able to obtain sufficient probable cause to arrest Stephen Allen Lukens, 54, for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, one count of Obstruction of Justice and one count of Domestic Abuse Battery. Lukens was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release on a $515,000.00 bond.