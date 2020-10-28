Hurricane Zeta Strengthens; Eyes the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Zeta strengthened to a category 1 hurricane overnight with 85 mph sustained winds. Zeta will likely make landfall as a category 2 hurricane later this evening. Southeastern Louisiana and coastal Mississippi will receive the highest impacts beginning this afternoon.

The highest impacts will stay to the east of the Alexandria area. However, deep Gulf moisture out in front of Zeta could result in 1-2″ of rainfall across central Louisiana with locally higher amounts. Flash flooding is not going to be much of a concern, but low-lying areas could have minor issues later today as the rain picks up in intensity. Wind gusts of 20-25 mph will develop across the region as Zeta makes landfall in southeastern Louisiana this evening. An approaching cold front will push the remnants of Zeta quickly to the east Thursday morning. Sunshine and fall-like temperatures will set up this weekend as daytime high temperatures will remain in the 60s and overnight lows will dip into the 40s.