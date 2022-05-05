Hurricane season begins next month, now is the time to prepare

THIS WEEK IS NATIONAL HURRICANE READINESS WEEK, AND THERE IS NO BETTER TIME TO BE PREPARED.

THE HURRICANE SEASON DOESN’T OFFICIALY BEGIN UNTIL JUNE 1ST, BUT THAT DOESN’T MEAN YOU HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL THEN TO PREPARE.

WITH THIS WEEK BEING NATIONAL HURRICANE READINESS WEEK, THE TIME TO PREPARE AGAINST HURRICANES IS NOW.

LEANN MURPHY OF THE LOUISIANA CHAPTER OF THE AMERICAN RED CROSS SAYS THE WEEK IS OF CRITICAL IMPORTANCE WHEN IT COMES TO PROTECTION AGAINST HURRICANES.

Leann Murphy, American Red Cross says, “So getting ready for it, knowing that we can be impacted, especially those of us who have been here for a while. We’re familiar with events like Laura, coming and actually impacting our area.”

LAST HURRICANE SEASON THERE WERE 21 NAMED STORMS, NINE OF WHICH LASTED AT LEAST TWO DAYS.

MURPHY SAYS THAT WITH SO MANY STORMS IN A SEASON, THIS IS THE TIME TO GET PREPARED.

“Getting prepared now, before the season launches, makes it really important. This is a time you can think through those things that may flee your mind when the storm is upon you.”

MURPHY SAYS THAT PREPARTION IS CRITICALLY IMPORTANT, ESPECIALLY IN LOUISIANA, WHICH IS HALF A YEAR REMOVED FROM THE EFFECTS OF HURRICANE IDA.

“If we lose our normal means of communication. You know, a lot of us lost power, some of us lost cell service temporarily. So having a plan for what we’ll do to communicate with each other, that disaster plan, being informed, knowing how you’re going to get your information, that you know what sources you trust, and you know how to access them even if you do lose power.”