Hurricane preparedness tips

  • Make sure you have plenty of cash on hand in case your area loses power, causing ATM machines and banks to close down as well.
  • Make a plan for your family, business and property.
  • Special needs items for family members and pets, such as prescription medications, eye glasses, contact lens solutions, hearing aid batteries and means to transport pets
  • Three-day supply of food, including pet food that does not need to be refrigerated
  • Three-day supply of water, with at least one gallon of water per person, per day
  • Battery-powered radio or TV and extra batteries
  • Extra clothing
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First aid kit and manual
  • Hand sanitizer or wipes and other hygiene items
  • Matches and waterproof container
  • Whistle
  • Cash
  • Kitchen items and cooking utensils, including a non-electric can opener and trash bags
  • Copies of credit cards, identification cards and medical and veterinary records
  • Items for infants, such as formula, diapers and bottles
  • Maps and emergency contact numbers, including those for doctors and veterinarians
  • Other special items that your family might need
  • Assemble a disaster preparedness kit stocked with critical supplies, including important documents and medications.
  • Purchase flood insurance in advance of the storm.

