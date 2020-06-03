Hurricane preparedness tips
- Make sure you have plenty of cash on hand in case your area loses power, causing ATM machines and banks to close down as well.
- Make a plan for your family, business and property.
- Special needs items for family members and pets, such as prescription medications, eye glasses, contact lens solutions, hearing aid batteries and means to transport pets
- Three-day supply of food, including pet food that does not need to be refrigerated
- Three-day supply of water, with at least one gallon of water per person, per day
- Battery-powered radio or TV and extra batteries
- Extra clothing
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit and manual
- Hand sanitizer or wipes and other hygiene items
- Matches and waterproof container
- Whistle
- Cash
- Kitchen items and cooking utensils, including a non-electric can opener and trash bags
- Copies of credit cards, identification cards and medical and veterinary records
- Items for infants, such as formula, diapers and bottles
- Maps and emergency contact numbers, including those for doctors and veterinarians
- Other special items that your family might need
- Assemble a disaster preparedness kit stocked with critical supplies, including important documents and medications.
- Purchase flood insurance in advance of the storm.