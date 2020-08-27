Hurricane Laura Live Updates: winds down to 85 mph, widespread power outages, tornado watch in effect

Hurricane Laura made landfall just before 1 a.m. CDT near Cameron, Louisiana, as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to officials with the National Weather Service’s National Hurricane Center.

Update 11:00 a.m. CDT Aug. 27: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed the state’s first death connected with Hurricane Laura to MSNBC on Thursday morning.

“We know that we have at least one fatality now in Louisiana,” Edwards said.

The governor said a 14-year-old girl in the Leesville area died after a tree fell onto her home.

"I suspect that won't be the last (fatality), although I pray that we don't have anymore," he said. President Donald Trump plans to visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday to be briefed on Hurricane Laura, CNN reported, citing White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. The president is "closely monitoring Hurricane Laura" and has spoken with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, McEnany said in a statement posted on social media. "The President encourages all in the storm's path to listen to the safety guidance of state and local officials," McEnany said.

Update 10:30 a.m. CDT: Aug. 27:

Hurricane Laura has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and is now a category 1 hurricane moving to the northeast at 15 mph

Hurricane Laura has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and is now a category 1 hurricane moving to the northeast at 15 mph





Update 9:41 a.m. CDT: Aug. 27:

Hurricane Laura continues to move inland. Heavy rains and winds traveling over Alexandria this morning. With the rain bands there could be some embedded storms that could have some rotation and spin tornadoes. There is a tornado watch in effect for our area until 4 p.m.

Make sure to stay indoors. Lots of power outages reported and many lines are down. Please don’t venture outside, or try to clean on yet. There could be some live wires within the debris. Also, don’t walk through flooded waters, there could be sharp objects, animals, and bacteria in the waters. Stay indoors, safely.

Update 7:08 a.m. CDT: Aug. 27: Hurricane Laura remains a Category 2 storm, but maximum sustained winds have decreased to 100 mph.

Damaging winds and flooding rainfall are spreading inland over western and central Louisiana as the storm continues to move north at 15 mph.

At 8 a.m. EDT Laura was located 20 miles north of Fort Polk, Louisiana, and life-threatening storm surge continues across most of the state’s coast.The storm is forecast to weaken rapidly and is currently located 30 miles north-northwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 50 miles northeast of Port Arthur, Texas.

Laura, which is still moving north at 15 mph, is expected to become a tropical storm later in the day. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from Laura’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

The hurricane warning from High Island to Intracoastal City has been replaced with a tropical storm warning.

Update 6:31 a.m. EDT: Aug 27: The National Weather Service downgraded Hurricane Laura to a Category 2 storm just before 6 a.m. EDT Thursday after maximum sustained winds decreased to 110 mph.

Update 5:05 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: The National Weather Service downgraded Hurricane Laura to a Category 3 storm just before 5 a.m. EDT Thursday after maximum sustained winds decreased to 120 mph.

The storm is forecast to weaken rapidly and is currently located 30 miles north-northwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 50 miles northeast of Port Arthur, Texas.

Laura, which is still moving north at 15 mph, is expected to become a tropical storm later in the day. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from Laura’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

Both the storm surge warning west of High Island, Texas, and the tropical storm warning for San Luis Pass to High Island have been discontinued. The Hurricane Watch from east of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, Louisiana has been canceled.

Update 4:31 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: Hurricane Laura remained a Category 4 storm at 4 a.m. EDT with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it approached Sulphur, Louisiana. The storm is moving north at 15 mph.

Update 3:34 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: As Hurricane Laura plows across Lake Charles, Louisiana, calls for help from trapped residents have begun, and possible tornadoes have been spawned as far away as southwestern Mississippi.

Update 2:35 a.m. EDT: Hurricane Laura continues battering southern Louisiana with Lake Charles recording wind gusts of 128 mph.

Update 2:15 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: The “extremely dangerous” Category 4 Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, the National Weather Service National Hurricane Center reported.

At 2 a.m. EDT, the storm was moving north at 15 mph and located 30 miles south-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 40 miles east of Port Arthur, Texas.

Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding are currently sweeping portions of Louisiana.

The northern movement is expected to continue throughout the day Thursday, with a northeastward shift expected overnight and into Friday.

Laura is forecast to move inland across southwestern Louisiana Thursday morning and weaken rapidly before continuing north across the state through the afternoon. The center of the storm is expected to move over Arkansas Thursday night, over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday and the mid-Atlantic states Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from Laura’s eye, and tropical-storm-force winds extend 205 miles.

The hurricane warning from High Island westward to San Luis Pass, Texas, has been replaced with a tropical storm warning. Meanwhile, the tropical storm warning southwest of San Luis Pass has been discontinued.

Update 1:47 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: Hurricane Laura pummeled Cameron, Louisiana, just before 2 a.m. EDT Thursday and took immediate aim at Lake Charles.

Update 1:20 a.m. EDT Aug. 27: Hurricane Laura’s eyewall moved along the southwestern Louisiana coast just before 1 a.m.

The catastrophic Category 4 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall within minutes in Cameron, Louisiana.

Previous coverage: Hurricane Laura moved closer to the northwest Gulf coast with “catastrophic” storm surges, extreme winds and flash flooding expected late Wednesday and early Thursday.

In its 11 p.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Laura was still maintaining maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as it moved north-northwest at 15 mph. The first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season was located about 75 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 75 miles southeast of Port Arthur, Texas.

Tropical storm force winds were already beginning to be felt along the Texas coast near the Louisiana border.

The hurricane center said Laura is expected to make landfall along the southwest Louisiana coast “within the next few hours” and will move inland early Thursday. The storm is expected to take a turn to the north and then head northeast by Thursday night.

The National Hurricane Center will issue an intermediate advisory at 2 a.m. EDT Thursday.

