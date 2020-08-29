Hurricane Katrina 15th Anniversary

Saturday marks 15 years since Hurricane Katrina, one of the worst natural disasters in American history.

On August 29, 2005, the category 3 hurricane wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Katrina caused catastrophic flooding when levees failed around New Orleans.

More than 1,800 people died. One million people were displaced in the Gulf Coast. It was the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history.

15 years later, nonprofit organizations are still helping rebuild New Orleans.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was at a wreath laying service on Saturday to commemorate the milestone.

“Thank you for being committed to folks who we lost.. also committed to bring along with us, that;s how we reach our potential in this city – to never forget but constantly be reminded of how we started our recovery,” she said.

The wreath was brought to the memorial site in procession with musicians. Mayor Cantrell carried the wreath in.

This anniversary just days after Louisiana surrounding states were hit by Hurricane Laura early Thursday morning. More than 400,000 were without power on Saturday morning and 200,000 without water, officials said. Governor John Bel Edwards says the devastation and damage stretch all the way to northern parts of Louisiana. Fourteen people were killed by the storm – 10 in Louisiana, four in Texas.