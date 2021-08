The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Hurricane Ida to a Category 4 Hurricane. Hurricane Ida is a very dangerous storm, major hurricane, a cat 4 packing sustained winds of 140 mph, approaching the northern gulf coast. This system is expected to continue NW with a turn to the north northwest later this morning 8/29, making landfall as a category 4 this afternoon.

For live radar:

https://www.weather.gov/lix/