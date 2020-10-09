HURRICANE DELTA LATEST

Friday, October 9, 2020
Satellite View of Hurricane Delta
10-09-2020 track
Latest track has Delta landing in Cameron, LA.

Conditions are expected to begin deteriorating over the coastal waters,

with tropical storm conditions reaching the coast on Friday and

continuing to spread inland through the day. Updates from the

National Hurricane Center place Delta as a Category 3 hurricane

with 120 mph sustained winds. Delta is approximately 250 miles

from Cameron, LA with landfall this evening. Conditions will gradually

improve Saturday morning as the storm moves off to the northeast

and continues to weaken.

