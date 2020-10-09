HURRICANE DELTA LATEST
Conditions are expected to begin deteriorating over the coastal waters,
with tropical storm conditions reaching the coast on Friday and
continuing to spread inland through the day. Updates from the
National Hurricane Center place Delta as a Category 3 hurricane
with 120 mph sustained winds. Delta is approximately 250 miles
from Cameron, LA with landfall this evening. Conditions will gradually
improve Saturday morning as the storm moves off to the northeast
and continues to weaken.