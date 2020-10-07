4PM update on Hurricane Delta from the NWS

Here is the 4:00 PM advisory on Hurricane Delta from the National Hurricane Center. Delta is back over the open waters of the southern gulf of Mexico although it is weaker after its interaction with the Yucatan peninsula earlier today (Max winds of 85 MPH). The forecast track is unchanged and Delta is forecast to re-intensify into a major hurricane over the next 36 hours.

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana Gulf Coast late Friday, perhaps at Category Three strength. Depending on the track of Delta as it moves inland, heavy rain and hurricane-force winds will be possible in Central Louisiana Friday night and early Saturday.