Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

4PM update on Hurricane Delta from the NWS

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Here is the 4:00 PM advisory on Hurricane Delta from the National Hurricane Center. Delta is back over the open waters of the southern gulf of Mexico although it is weaker after its interaction with the Yucatan peninsula earlier today (Max winds of 85 MPH). The forecast track is unchanged and Delta is forecast to re-intensify into a major hurricane over the next 36 hours.

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana Gulf Coast late Friday, perhaps at Category Three strength.  Depending on the track of Delta as it moves inland, heavy rain and hurricane-force winds will be possible in Central Louisiana Friday night and early Saturday.

You May Also Like

4 Teens Arrested for Vehicle Break-Ins

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Cenla Chamber Presents Congressional Candidate Forum in Alexandria

KLAX TV, ABC 31

“Elvis: Grace and Grit”

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!