Hunt Forest Products Sawmill Opening Soon

HUNT FOREST PRODUCTS ANNOUNCED LAST YEAR THAT A NEW SAWMILL WOULD BE BUILT IN THE VILLAGE OF URANIA IN LASALLE PARISH. A YEAR LATER…THE MILL IS BEGINNING OPERATIONS…HUNT FOREST PRODUCTS IS A FULL SERVICE WOOD PRODUCTS COMPANY BASED IN RUSTON, LOUISIANA AND ALREADY OPERATES A LASALLE PARISH LUMBER MILL IN OLLA, ALONG WITH A GRANT PARISH PLYWOOD PLANT IN POLLOCK. THE MILL IN URANIA WILL BOOST THE LOCAL ECONOMY FROM CREATING JOBS AND BRINGING A NEW GENERATION OF SAWMILL TECHNOLOGY TO LOUISIANA.

THE PROJECT IS ABOUT 90 PERCENT COMPLETE AND THE FIRST UNIT OF LUMBER WAS PRODUCED THE WEEK BEFORE CHRISTMAS.

THE COMPANY AIMED TO BE UP AND FULLY RUNNING ON JANUARY 8TH, BUT THAT’S BEING POSTPONED A FEW DAYS FOR FURTHER TESTING.