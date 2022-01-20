HUD Announces Over $1 Million to Deliver Equitable COVID-19 Relief to a Tribal Community in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today announced the awarding of $1,035,000 in Indian Community Block Grant-American Rescue Plan (ICDBG-ARP) grants to a tribal community in Louisiana to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third round of ICDBG-ARP awards, underscoring the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to delivering equitable COVID-19 relief to Tribal communities.

Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana $1,035,000 The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana will use their grant ($1,035,000) to construct a building, which will provide critical services to Tribal members and children, including educational services and a resource center.

A national breakdown of the awards by recipient is available here.

These funds to Tribes will help protect the health and safety of their communities, particularly low- and moderate-income individuals and families, by expanding access to safe housing, a suitable living environment, and economic opportunities.

“It is imperative that we continue providing Tribal communities with resources needed to protect the health and safety of their communities,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. “With the funding HUD is awarding today, we remain diligent in continuing our mission to ensure that every person has the security of a healthy home and community. HUD will continue to strengthen partnerships with Tribal communities to ensure that all communities receive equitable relief.”

Today’s announcement follows HUD’s awarding of $74 million in ICDBG-ARP grants to 68 Tribal communities in November and $52 million in ICDBG-ARP grants to 49 Tribal communities in December. The American Rescue Plan included a total of $280 million for the Indian Community Development Block Grant program; HUD will announce additional ICDBG-ARP awards on a rolling basis.