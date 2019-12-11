Huckleberry Brewery presents: Cenlabration 2019

On Saturday, December 21st, Huckleberry will be celebrating their 2nd Annual Cenlabration Festival at the brewery! They have partnered with an awesome, locally focused non-profit in our area. They are working with Arts & Healthcare Inc. to help them continue with the great work they have been doing in our community!

There will be live music kicking off with the Alexandria Farmers Market in the morning and running until 10pm on the Trail Dog Backyard Stage! You’ll be able to see some of Central Louisiana’s finest local artists. Also, NOLA’s own Brokedown Streetcar will be making the trek with some other NOLA bands!

Also, it wouldn’t be Cenlabration without a chili cook-off, so you’ll be able to taste some of the best homemade chili in the Central Louisiana area!

Of course it wouldn’t be Cenlabration without the anticipated release of the Cenlabration Imperial SMASH India Red Ale. There will also be some other special keg tappings to boot!

Lastly, they will have a special 50th Anniversary tribute to the Beatles’ Abbey Road album featuring many musicians from our area!