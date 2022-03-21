How Your Environment Can Affect Your Kidneys

March is National Kidney Month.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, diabetes and high blood pressure are the causes of chronic kidney disease.

Douglas Mulhall says toxins indoors can increase your chances of kidney disease.

He advises to install a good air filtration system in your home or office.

Installing a water filter on your tap water can take out heavy metals.

Mulhall says chronic noise is the second leading cause of premature death.

Rubbing your temples can ease inflammation in your ears.

He also advises to use noise-cancelling headphones.

He wrote nature of longevity to educate people on how to live healthier lives.

He believes that a kidney transplant can be prevented.

It starts by taking care of the environment.

When people control their indoor environment, lives can be saved in the long run.