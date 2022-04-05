How to Protect Your Home from Hurricane Damage

It is never too late to prepare for hurricane season.

Homeowners are looking for lower insurance rates to cover hurricane damage.

James Saunders helps clients with saving money during natural disasters.

To reduce damage, he says to elevate your home and install generators.

He suggests some ways to protect your home from hurricane damage.

Linh C. Ho helps clients use technology to find affordable rates.

She can predict and prevent losses a client may have.

She understands how storm damage can impact a person’s life.

People need to learn how to prepare for the worst.

In any storm situation, they will have the best protection.

Hurricane season starts on June 1st.