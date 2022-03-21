How to Prevent Colon Cancer

March is National Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

It is the third most diagnosed cancer in the U.S. according to the American Cancer Society.

Dr. Lawrence Menache treats patients with colon cancer at Cabrini Hospital.

He advises to get screened regularly starting at age 45.

He says early detection is key to prevention.

A colonoscopy will allow for a polyp to be detected and removed before it can turn into a cancerous tumor.

Dr. Menache says a less invasive procedure is to use colon rector screening cards but those must be done between 1 and 3 years.

Colon cancer can also be treated with radiation or chemotherapy.

Either procedure can help save your life and others.

If you experience any of these symptoms, visit your local physician to receive treatment.