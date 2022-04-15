Living with diabetes is a lifetime challenge for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics.

Learning to cope with diabetes takes patience and courage.

Marie Simpson was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 19 years old.

Her diagnosis deferred her dream as a pilot.

Every day she uses a pump that monitors her glucose levels.

Without these tiny doses, she would not survive.

As a nurse, she helps people live normal lives with diabetes.

Marie teaches them how to take their insulin and to use a needle.

She says a healthy diet and exercise is the best way to combat diabetes.

Eating too much sugar can damage your body.

New advances in technology lets you inhale insulin called AFREEZA.

Educating yourself on how to cope with diabetes can make it less scary.

She has helped countless others learn how to cope with diabetes.

Marie was able to turn a shocking diagnosis into her greatest triumph.

For more information on diabetes, go to christushealth.org