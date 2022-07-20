How the Alexandria Aces Baseball Stadium Changed the Lives of Residents

Bringhurst Field is still sacred ground to former co-owner Jodie White.

Jodie White says the city of Alexandria should not tear down the Aces Stadium.

“It means everything. I was the bat boy when I was four. My daddy pitched batting practice everyday the Aces were home, my mother ran the concession stand, and I was the bat boy.”

“It is the most asinine thing this Administration has ever tried to do. This is a City of Alexandria landmark. It was built in 1933 and now they are going to tear it down.”

The Aces Stadium holds special memories for those who went to the Aces games.

Local teams played home games at Bringhurst Field.

Bringhurst Field is also where the career of former baseball players was born.

Hayland Hardy was proud to play for the Alexandria Aces in 1994.

Unfortunately, his playing days were over when he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

“My wife and I, we never thought I would get sick, right but if I could go back, you know, I wouldn’t do a lot different, but I would sure enjoy the moment. I played there in the Dixie World Series when I was 18 and then got to play there again so I hope they won’t tear it down and they can find some sort of use for it. You know, because it’s got a rich tradition there.”

The Aces Stadium used to be a place where people could watch the game but now it is a fire hazard.

Stan Cliburn managed the Alexandria Aces baseball team from 1995 to 2000.

He feels it is important to preserve this stadium for more families to enjoy.

“I had a lot of fond memories of Bringhurst, a lot of great nights there for the 5 years I was there, two championships, and a lot of history there.”

The City of Alexandria is working on a solution to make the stadium safe for everyone.