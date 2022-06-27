How COVID-19 Pandemic is Affecting Social Events

Governor John Bel Edwards had to cancel his appearance at a charity golf tournament after testing positive for COVID.

Marshall Pierite joined forces with United Way to organize the charity event.

He encourages employees at Tunica Biloxi to take all necessary precautions for COVID-19.

He prioritizes the health and safety of his tribal community.

Gerber Porter has been an advocate for protecting yourself against COVID.

He says over 2000 people are still being affected in Alexandria.

He pleads for the public to get vaccinated and social distance.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there has been a rise in COVID cases from 5.2 to 40.7 daily from May to June.

Dr. David Holcombe says people should limit the time they spend in large gatherings.

The Tunica-Biloxi community is diligent in protecting each other from COVID-19.

Dr. Holcombe says COVID is not over, and the public should wear masks and get vaccinated.

The Governor is fully vaccinated and not showing symptoms and is up to date on all booster shots. He has been quarantined since June 24th.