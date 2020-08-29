Saturday, August 29, 2020
Houston Astros Boycott Friday’s Night Game

Houston, TX- The Houston Astros boycotted Friday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

Both teams walked of the field together following a moment of silence while also leaving a Black lives Matter T-shirt on home plate.

Many teams have boycotted games this week in the MLB, but this protest came on Jackie Robinson Day.

The reason behind the action was to fight police brutality in the wake of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, being shot by police in Wisconsin on Sunday.

