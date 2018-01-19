House Fire in Alexandria

A fire was reported on the 4100 block of Mayflower Blvd in Alexandria Wednesday morning. Around 9am, the Alexandria Fire Department and Rapides Parish Fire District 2 responded to a domestic house fire.

Investigators later determined the fire was started by ashes from the owner’s fireplace, which were placed in a garbage can under the carport about an hour prior to the discovery of the fire, leaving two vehicles in flames.

Neighbors of the family say they just moved there less than two months ago. The family did not want to speak on camera, but a family-friend and neighbor says he is saddened by what happened.

Char Thomas, Reporter

ABC31 News