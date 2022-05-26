House Bill 792: Fairness in Women’s Sports Act Passed to Senate for Approval

The Louisiana Legislature passed a bill to prohibit transgender athletes from competing on women’s sports teams according to their gender identity.

Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed the legislation last year and it is on his desk again.

The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act protects opportunities for women and girls in athletics.

It ensures they are not forced to compete against men playing on women’s sports teams.

Melinda Descant is the Women’s Head Tennis Coach at LSUA.

She believes transgender girls have a physical advantage in competitive sports.

Her tennis team advanced to the semi-finals for the first time in LSUA history.

Coach Descant is proud of what her players have accomplished.

She says female and male athletes are like comparing apples to oranges.

In March, the bill was proposed in Pennsylvania before the House Education Committee.

State Representative Valerie Gaydos believes that the bill will protect female athletes.

The Senate Republicans say the physiology of transgender girls and women can alienate biological girls and put them at risk.

But advocates for transgender athletes argue the legislation would only make the lives of transgender students more difficult.

The bill passed the committee by a vote of 15-9. It now moves to the Full House for consideration.