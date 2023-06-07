Hotel Bentley Honors World War II Vets, D-Day

This month marks the 79th anniversary of the D Day invasion of Normandy during World War II. ABC News Joel Massey shows us how the Hotel Bentley is honoring the sacrifices of the soldiers who fought and died that day.

Father Chad Partain, amateur historian said, “The Normandy landings that occurred on June 6, 1944, was the result of tremendous buildup and planning on the part of the Allied Supreme Command led by General Eisenhower. Eisenhower had been appointed by President Roosevelt in conjunction with Winston Churchill to lead the Allied forces in the West.”

Partain who is familiar with D Day says that the Allies faced a daunting task in their operation to liberate Nazi occupied France.

“The Allies built up an invasion force of over 155 thousand men that they transported across the English Channel. The weather was against them. Normandy was not the ideal location for an invasion. The Germans were actually expecting an invasion at the Pas de Calais, but Eisenhower chose Normandy as the location as a surprise for the Germans. The weather was horrendous leading up to June 6, 1944, and so moving that many men and equipment into position and then landing them on the beaches, it became the largest amphibious operation in recorded history.”

Partian said Louisiana played a major role in the planning, training and buildup of forces during World War II.

“Louisiana’s contribution to the second world war is often overlooked. The United States Army held their Army maneuvers in 1940 and 1941 here in Louisiana knowing that a war was coming in Europe and so General Marshall and the chiefs of staff decided to use this area of Central Louisiana, North Louisiana and East Texas in order to train the regular army for what was coming. The Army maneuvers were primarily geared toward tank warfare which was developing at that time.”

The Hotel Bentley has a display honoring the men who served in World War II. The hotel housed the military leaders during the Louisiana maneuvers and Partain says much of the planning, strategies and relationships of the leaders were cemented at the hotel.

“The officers billeted at the Hotel Bentley and it was here that strategy was devised for what they knew was the coming world war. When you talk about D Day, Louisiana’s contribution that is significant is really the Higgin’s Boats. And the Higgin’s Boats which were built in New Orleans, there were two types of Higgin’s Boats, those were the landing craft that were used to bring men and materials right up to the beaches.”

Partain says Americans should remember the sacrifices of the men who gave all in the fight to secure freedom on D Day.

“I think they should remember the enormous cost that comes with securing freedom. Of the 150 thousand men who stormed the beaches of Normandy that day, over 10 thousand of them died on that single day. And so it’s a tremendous loss of life and it’s a reminder to us that liberty not only has to be defended, but that defense comes at a price.”