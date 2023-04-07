Hospice Care Owner Convicted of Defrauding Medicare

LAFAYETTE, La. – A federal jury has returned a guilty verdict against Kristal

Glover-Wing, 50, of Broussard, Louisiana, for one count of conspiracy to commit health care

fraud and three counts of health care fraud following a trial that lasted nearly four weeks,

announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. Dr. Gary M. Wiltz and Dr. Charles

H. Louis were each acquitted on their charges in the indictment. Judge Robert R.

Summerhays presided over the trial.

Glover-Wing was the owner of Angel Care Hospice (“Angel Care”), a Louisiana

corporation that purported to provide hospice services in Lafayette Parish and other parishes

in the Western District of Louisiana. Through evidence presented at trial, jurors learned that

from approximately 2009 through 2017, over 24 patients were placed on hospice by Angel

Care without meeting the criteria required by Medicare. During the time period that the

patients were on hospice and under the care and supervision of Angel Care, none of them had

been diagnosed with a terminal illness. In fact, many of the patients themselves, who are still

alive and thriving many years later, as well as family members of other patients, testified that

they never knew that they had been placed on hospice. The testimony revealed that while on

hospice care, many of the patients were living normal lives and although most of them did

have medical conditions, none had been diagnosed as being terminally ill. The fraudulent

claims submitted to Medicare and reimbursed to Angel Care resulted in a loss of

approximately $1,539,161.10 to Medicare.

“Krystal Glover-Wing defrauded the government and we thank the jury for holding

her accountable. We will now move forward to her sentencing hearing,” stated U.S. Attorney

Brandon B. Brown. “I thank the trial team and investigators for staying the course throughout

years of investigating and a hard-fought trial. Although the doctors in this case were

ultimately acquitted, we as prosecutors present the facts to a federal grand jury when we truly

believe there has been a violation of federal law that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

Furthermore, if the grand jury decides to indict, we are not afraid to proceed to trial and give

a federal trial jury the chance to ultimately decide someone’s guilt or innocence based on the

evidence that we have. The verdict rendered in this case is evidence that the system can be

just, fair and the trial jury has the ultimate prerogative to convict or acquit.”

“Whenever Medicare providers are motivated by greed, our most vulnerable citizens,

the elderly, are put at risk,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeff Richards of the

Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “HHS-

OIG agents will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate

providers who loot the Medicare Trust Fund.”

Glover-Wing faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison on the conspiracy to commit

health care fraud charge, up to 10 years in prison on the health care fraud charges, 3 years of

supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office

of Inspector General and Federal Bureau of Investigation, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S.

Attorneys Kelly P. Uebinger, Danny Siefker, and Lauren L. Gardner.