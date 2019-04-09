Horseshoe Dr. closure until April 15th

Horseshoe Drive will be closed to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, until 5:30 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2019.

Relocation work on a sewer main is planned for those dates. The utility crossing and road closure will be located immediately southeast of the intersection with Jackson Street Extension.

This schedule is weather dependent. Weather delays could result in a longer closure.

Horseshoe Drive traffic will be detoured via Navaho Trail and Camille Street.