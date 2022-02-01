Hornbeck man arrested for assault, battery and terrorizing

On the night of January 29, 2022 Officers of the Leesville Police Department responded to a local

business in reference to an employee who was terminated after making threats towards other

employees. The employee was identified as Jobe Cross but was not present at the business.

During the Officers’ investigation, it was discovered that Cross threatened several employees with

bodily harm and physically grabbed one of the employees. The investigation also revealed that

Cross made threats to shoot police officers and to shoot up a church.

On January 30, 2022 Officers were able to make contact with Cross and he agreed to come to

Leesville Police Department. Jobe Cross, 22-years-old of Hornbeck, was arrested and charged with

Simple Assault, Simple Battery and Terrorizing. Cross was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail.