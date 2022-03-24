Hope House Raises Money for Egg My House Fundraiser

The Hope House of Central Louisiana is having their annual Egg My House fundraiser.

Their mission is to provide a safe place for children to play.

For Easter, the Hope House of Central Louisiana needs help to raise money for children in need.

The Egg My House fundraiser is going to be used to deliver eggs to kids in the neighborhood.

Childcare Services Coordinator Tasia Traylor tells us why it is important to give back to the community.

Tasia Traylor is proud to be a big part of children’s lives.

She teaches children life skills and supplies them with medicine.

She is hoping to raise funds for the children’s program.

Dawn Miller is new to the Hope House.

She is proud to set up the signs and deliver the eggs to the kids.

She feels it’s her calling is to spread joy to children.

Their goal is to raise enough funds to build a new playground.

They need volunteers to donate eggs and candy and to drive to different locations.

With the money they raise, new toys can be bought for them to play with.