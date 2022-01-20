Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy, Colfax community gathers for MLK Parade

The theme for this year’s “Unity in the community.” The town of Colfax and surrounding communities made a point of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy. Organizers say the event was a way to help young people understand Dr. King’s richness of justice for all.

“Showing them that we can live part of Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream that we can all become one. We are all brothers and sisters,” said Timika Price, Organizer.

The Parade included local leaders, schools, organizations, and churches of Colfax and surrounding areas.

In the end, participants left with knowledge about the importance of voting.