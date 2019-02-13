Homicide Suspect Dead In Avoyelles Parish
A joint effort by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office, multiple Central Louisiana law enforcement agencies and the Louisiana State Police has led to the conclusion of an all-day search for a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Natchitoches woman according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones.
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms Michael Paul Medina, 49, of Hessmer is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
At this time, no further information will be released as the scene in Avoyelles Parish is being processed.
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Louisiana State Police were acting on warrant from Natchitoches Parish signed by a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge on Medina for 2nd Degree Murder in connection with the shooting death of Vicky M. Sanders on Friday morning.
Chief Investigator Greg Dunn said NPSO detectives are traveling to Avoyelles Parish at this time to assist them in the case.