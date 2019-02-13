Homicide Suspect Dead In Avoyelles Parish

A joint effort by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office, multiple Central Louisiana law enforcement agencies and the Louisiana State Police has led to the conclusion of an all-day search for a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Natchitoches woman according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms Michael Paul Medina, 49, of Hessmer is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.