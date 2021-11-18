Thursday, November 18, 2021
Homicide Suspect Arrested

Alexandria, LA (Nov. 18, 2021) – Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Germon Jefferson, 25, of Alexandria, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Dallas, Texas.

Jefferson is wanted in connection with the Tuesday night murder of Serena Williams, 18, of Alexandria, at an apartment complex on Lakeside Drive.

Jefferson will be booked into Dallas jail facilities pending extradition to Alexandria to face charges of 2nd Degree Murder, 3 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Home Invasion, and Domestic Abuse Battery.

The case remains an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

