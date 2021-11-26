Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in woods near Futrell St. in Alexandria

[APD] According to the Alexandria Police Department, a report of a vehicle being driven off the road into the woods in the 4600 Block of Futrell Street was made, on Tuesday at approximately 11:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, APD officers say a red Toyota sedan was found in the wooded area next to the road. Lying near the vehicle they found 18-year old Kevin Hammond Jr., of Pineville. Hammond had been shot several times, along with the vehicle. Alexandria detectives recovered numerous spent shell casings from the area. At this time, there are no suspects for this shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.