Homicide Investigation Arrest

Alexandria, La. (June 30, 2021) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred on June 22, 2021, in the 1800 block of Rensselaer Street. Zerick W. Johnson, 18, of Ferriday, has been charged with second degree murder in this incident. Johnson was also arrested on a warrant for Ferriday Police Department for two counts of attempted first degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.