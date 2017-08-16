Home Burglarized and Ransacked for Jewelry and Electronics

Press Release – On August 8th , 2017, deputies responded to Dunn Drive in the Kolin area in reference to a report of a burglary. According to the victim, when they returned home, they found the residence had been broken into and ransacked. Several items were missing including jewelry and electronics.

Deputies took the initial report and the case was turned over to detectives from the Kolin Sub-station for further investigation. Through their investigation, detectives identified Raven Necoel Desoto as the suspect. Evidence was obtained during the investigation that detectives used to obtain warrants for Desoto’s arrest for Criminal Trespassing, Criminal Damage <$500 and Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling.

On August 9th, detectives located Desoto in the Rapides Parish Detention Center as she was arrested the previous day by another agency on unrelated charges.

Desoto was re-booked on the new charges and remains in jail at this time on a $5,500.00 bond

Arrestee: Raven Necoel Desoto, Alexandria, LA

Charges: Criminal Trespassing, Criminal Damage <$500, Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling