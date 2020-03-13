Holy Savior Menard School Closure

In light of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ declaration of a statewide public health emergency and subsequent closing of schools and limitation on mass gatherings, Holy Savior Menard, in an abundance of caution and with our students’ health in mind, has closed its campus, effective 3:00pm today, March 13. Teachers will transition their courses online early next week and HSM will shift classes fully online beginning Wednesday, March 18.

Moving classes online allows us to continue with normal class progress and helps to slow the spread of the virus, protecting all of us, including our family, friends, and colleagues from exposure to illness. Although a sudden shift in schedules and method of instruction is not ideal, when one misplaced sneeze could have a rippling effect through our community, Holy Savior Menard believes its social responsibility to avoid making others sick is paramount at this time.

This is a complex, constantly evolving situation. We appreciate your patience as we work through and adjust the details. We will continue to provide accurate and timely updates through HSM’s official means of communications, including via email, at holysaviormenard.com, and on social media platforms.