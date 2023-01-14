Holy Savior Menard Named David Perkins as New Head Football Coach to Rebuild Program

Menard High School becomes the fourth school from Central Louisiana and the third in District 4-2A that will be looking for a new coach this offseason.

Keisha Swafford has the story on how their new coach plans to improve on their season.

In the last three seasons, the Menard Eagles have had a losing season, but they plan to turn things around with their new coach.

Head Menard Football Coach David Perkins says, “What we’re going to have to do is work hard because these kids are going to have to be able to learn new systems and here at Holy Savior Menard, we are a college prep school so you can feed these guys are a lot of information and they’re going to have to be able to do that because we’re going to be changing offenses and defenses, but we’re ready to get rolling.”

Coach David Perkins says his experience and history is beneficial to this season’s success.

“One advantage that I have is that I’ve been at this school for many years. I’m going on almost 20 years here so I know the kids that we have, I know their abilities, I know what they can do, I know what they can do so having that is already good enough for me to have a good team. We want to run the ball. We absolutely want to run the ball, but we’re not going to be able to do that if we can’t pass the ball. So, we’re going to have to do both and be good at both to be a very successful team.”

His players are excited to start the season with a new coach.

Menard Tight End Drake Aldredge says, “He knows Menard, he knows everyone at Menard, I think it’s going to be really good. He knows what the community wants, he knows what the players want. I think it’s 50/50. He knows everybody. 50 percent players, 50 percent community. It’s perfect.”

Perkins says his family’s support can help him start the season right.

“I have definitely got the nucleus for a good team here. We have a saying here at Menard, our motto this year is “All In.” And that’s definitely going to go with this particular team and we’re going to be “All In” and we’re going to have to be all in and all the Holy Savior Menard community is going to have to be all in to get this baby back on track and that’s what we plan to do.”

As the new football coach, he has the community behind him to turn the season around.

The Menard Eagles will use weightlifting to strengthen and condition their team in the off season.