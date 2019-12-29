Sunday, December 29, 2019
Latest:
Sports News 

Holy Savior Menard alum, Leglue signs with Green Bay Packers

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Just recently, Holy Savior Menard and Tulane alum, John Leglue, signs as free agent with the Green Bay Packers.

Leglue has made plenty of trips throughout the league in just a short time. His first stop was in Denver with the Broncos where he made impactful plays during the preseason. He was then released following the preseason and was picked up by the New Orleans Saints unto their practice squad.

In his social media announcement he says, “No one said it would be easy, they just promised it’d be worth it.”

 

You May Also Like

Explosive first half leads Demons past Centenary in opener

Jojuana Phillips 0

Dixie Softball makes way to Alexandria

Jojuana Phillips Comments Off on Dixie Softball makes way to Alexandria

LSU down in new AP, Coaches polls

Jojuana Phillips Comments Off on LSU down in new AP, Coaches polls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *