Holy Savior Menard alum, Leglue signs with Green Bay Packers

Just recently, Holy Savior Menard and Tulane alum, John Leglue, signs as free agent with the Green Bay Packers.

Leglue has made plenty of trips throughout the league in just a short time. His first stop was in Denver with the Broncos where he made impactful plays during the preseason. He was then released following the preseason and was picked up by the New Orleans Saints unto their practice squad.

In his social media announcement he says, “No one said it would be easy, they just promised it’d be worth it.”