Holidays can cause extra stress and anxiety

Experts say, the holidays often fill us with expectation and once it’s over some of us may feel a little let down or anxious about the year ahead. But those experts say there are things we can do, to help us manage that stress, and say mentally healthy during the holidays and into the new year, as ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us.

Hospice chaplain Kevin Boles says the holidays come with lots of triggers for stress.

“Especially people who are dealing with loved ones who are facing Alzheimer’s, dementia holidays can often times cause them extra stress the loved ones don’t understand what’s going on.”

And for those of us who do… there’s the increased pressure to make the holiday times as perfect as we can. Boles says it can be as simple as anxiety over crowds or even the simple act of preparing a meal.

“There is the pressure to perform in some cases to make sure that decorations are just right decorations are just so. There could be family dynamics that are playing a role as well, people not getting along with one another. There’s all kinds of things that can play a role in stress, travel can play a role in that as well.”

Stan Popovich wrote about his life-long mental issues in is book called “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear.” He says just because the holidays end… doesn’t mean the stress does, for instance… getting back into your routine.

“Unfortunately mental health issues like depression, loneliness, stress and all that is year round. It doesn’t happen just during the holidays and just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean that you can forget about your mental health.”

Popovich encourages people to be proactive about their mental health and to seek treatment.

“A lot of people try to ignore it or put it off to the side and that’s the worst thing you can do because stress and anxiety and depression will prolong if you don’t try to address it.”

Boles says a little planning can relieve us of a lot of stress.

“Having a plan ahead of time before those holidays reach us, knowing exactly what their loved ones are going through how they are thinking what triggers them, what sets them off.”

